Public Safety

No lights, no heat, no money - that's life in Ukraine during cyber warfare

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Hackers who defaced and interrupted access to numerous Ukrainian government websites https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-hackers-likely-used-software-administration-rights-third-party-hit-2022-01-14 on Friday could be setting the stage for more serious cyberattacks that would disrupt the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, experts said. "As tensions grow, we can expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and potentially...

gazette.com

AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

BREST, France, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to decide how to respond and help Kyiv. A massive cyber attack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and...
EUROPE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Blinken urges unity to fight ‘relentless’ Russian aggression

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged western nations on Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he called “relentless” Russian aggression against Ukraine and reassured Ukraine’s leader of their support while calling for Ukrainians to stand strong. Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv […]
POLITICS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hackers on Friday temporarily shut down dozens of Ukrainian government websites, causing no major damage but adding to simmering tensions while Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. Separately, in a rare gesture to the U.S. at a time of chilly relations, Russia said it had arrested members of a major ransomware gang that targeted U.S. entities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine cyber-attack: Russia to blame for hack, says Kyiv

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of being behind Friday's cyber-attack on dozens of official websites. About 70 government websites were temporarily down, in the largest such attack on Ukraine in four years. Before the sites went offline, a message appeared warning Ukrainians to "prepare for the worst". Access to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Russian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for joint drills starting in February, Minsk said on Monday, amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine. The "Allied Resolve" exercises will be held near Belarus's western rim, the borders of NATO members Poland and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.The talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels last week were held as Russia has...
POLITICS
Gazette

US racing at 'Formula One speed' to arm Ukraine

U.S. officials are moving at "Formula One speed" to upgrade the Ukrainian military and prepare international sanctions against a looming Russian invasion as weeks of "high diplomacy" approach a potentially violent outcome. "The speed and the dynamic of our relations between Ukraine and the United States, which was started by...
WORLD
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’ as Blinken arrives in Kiev

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...
U.S. POLITICS

