Henry Cejudo: UFC, Dana White 'want to pay me peanuts in comparison to what I really deserve'

By Nolan King, MMA Junkie Radio
 5 days ago
Since his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo has dangled the possibility of a comeback in front of the faces of MMA fans and media alike.

Whether it’s part of his “Triple C” gimmick or not, Cejudo (16-2) has vied for another championship fight – with his effort seemingly increasing in recent weeks. With the withdrawal of Max Holloway from a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view, Cejudo threw his name in the proverbial hat. However, the promotion went with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung instead, a fighter who trains out of the same gym as Cejudo.

“Now it’s all about history,” Cejudo recently told MMA Junkie Radio. “It’s about history, but it is based financially. I defended both my belts, guys, before I retired. It’s not like I did a GSP (where) I won one time and then I was out. It was like, no, I defended both of my belts and I retired and I immediately retire right after. On that Monday, I put in my pink slip. I’m just like, ‘No, you guys allow these other guys to fight for the belt, you know, because now it’s like I put myself on a mountain that will never be.”

Because of his accomplishments, resume, and position in the MMA landscape, Cejudo wants a raise. Right now, there isn’t an appropriate offer from UFC president Dana White. So Cejudo won’t be signing on to fight again on his frozen agreement.

“I would be known as C4,” Cejudo said, when he mentioned his legacy if he won the featherweight title. “But you also have to compensate because I’m the person who’s going to sell the fight. I’m the person who is going to make it entertaining, you know? So yeah, I do want my cake and eat it too. I really do. But I also really do deserve it. If I don’t get it, guys, it’s OK. You guys want me to show you my trophy case once again? It’s OK. I got enough of it. Demetrious Johnson’s record was going to be broken. Somebody better than Jon Jones will come.”

If he never fights again, Cejudo indicated he will be OK with that. But the math doesn’t add up to him. With a massively successful financial year for the company in 2021, Cejudo scratches his head when thinking about a lack of fighter pay increase.

“They don’t want to pay, man,” Cejudo said. “It’s plain and simple. They don’t want to pay. Dana doesn’t want to pay. (If) they pay me, they got to pay the rest. And I’m out here. I’m not here to say to start a union. What I’m here to say is like, ‘Hey, man, everybody should be compensated individually.’ The guys are going to sell the fight, the guys that that are proven, like me. You know what I’m saying? So that’s plain and simple. Dana would love to see the fight, but he wants to pay me peanuts in comparison to what I really deserve. I respect the man because it’s his business, what he’s able to do to take this company to a two-billion-dollar company to what it’s worth now seven (to) nine billion and I can’t get a raise. That just seems a little off to me, man.”

“… If Conor McGregor is making money and getting paid, and Jorge Masvidal. They’re doing what they’re doing and they’re getting paid more than me and I got two belts and I’m doing the exact same shit and I’m not getting compensated, then you know what? F*ck you, too.”

RELATED PEOPLE
