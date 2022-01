Seth Rollins was a guest on this week's edition of The Kevin Owens Show during Monday Night Raw and addressed his future plans heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. Rollins confirmed that, if he wins, he plans on bringing the Universal title back to the Red Brand and changing it back to its original red color. The title was first introduced as Raw's world championship in 2016, though it got a new blue look when Bray Wyatt brought it over to SmackDown in 2019.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO