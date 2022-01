Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.

