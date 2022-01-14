ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Free Live Music in The Underground in February

themobmuseum.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for live music in The Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum in February. Find the weekly password in The Underground’s Instagram Stories for free admission to the speakeasy located in the basement of The Mob Museum!. Entertainment lineup for February (Friday-Saturday: 8 p.m. to...

themobmuseum.org

boothbayregister.com

Live Music Friday @ Brady’s!!

Jack Duggins will preform live at Brady’s Friday during Happy hour from 3-6pm. Join the crew as we all stay warm together and enjoy a few tunes. Tuesday 3-8pm Mexican Night!! Get your burrito on!!. Wednesday - Saturday 11:30-8pm Sunday darts, football, & bar only 1-4pm.
MUSIC
Roanoke Times

Live music and more in valleys' venues: January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan. Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series. Jan. 29 - George Colligan Trio (Fostek Hall) Saturday, 1/15/22 - 7:30pm - Dori Freeman Band. Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show. Saturday, 1/22/22 - 7:30pm - Sammy Shelor & Friends: A Night...
MUSIC
Santa Monica Daily Press

LIVE MUSIC TIPTOES BACK

I sure do hate having to write that, again, still, but what are ya gonna do? It’s our world now, where going to hear live music (one of the very best things a human can do… fully clothed) has become a matter of great planning, precaution and possible danger.
SANTA MONICA, CA
State
Louisiana State
miamionthecheap.com

Free live music at Bodega Taqueria South Beach

We’re all familiar with Taco Tuesday, but there’s no harm in enjoying tacos with a side of live music on a Wednesday!. The weekly event will kick off this month with the South Florida-based alternative band, Tasty Vibrations. Admission is free, and music will be bumping from 9-11...
MIAMI, FL
bozone.com

Make a weekend of it with live music-enhanced trip to Chico

Make a weekend of it with live music-enhanced trip to Chico. Baby, it’s cold outside! With the holidays behind us, it may be time to rejuvenate with a soak in the natural waters at Chico Hot. Springs. The local resort offers accommodations for overnight visitors and features regular entertainment...
LIFESTYLE
Technician Online

OPINION: Live music is a wonderful way for students to connect

To get lost in something with others is a familiar feeling that seems to be fleeting in today's society. It’s sad, yes, but music is one of the few things that can bring us to this feeling time and time again. Music, while incredibly specific, can also be enjoyed as a collective.
RALEIGH, NC
studybreaks.com

YouTube Concerts Revolutionized Live Music During the Pandemic

The decades-old practice of livestreaming was given a whole new role as everyone was stuck in their homes. As COVID-19 ravages the world, countless careers, markets, cities and art forms have dissolved into chaos. This is nothing new. However, the ways in which people work to combat the virus’s effects are changing with every passing day. As a musician, I had a difficult time adjusting to this new era. With no more concerts, gigs, music camps or recording studios, musicians like myself had to scramble to work things out. But now that the pandemic has become the new normal, there are tons of new options for recording, performing and listening to music. NPR transported their iconic Tiny Desk Concert to the safe confines of artists’ homes and certain venues began livestreaming performances for audiences on the internet. And now, YouTube has taken the lead with their livestreamed concerts and even a brand new venue.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Synthtopia

Live Kosmische Music Synth Jam

Synthesist Paolo Di Nicolantonio of SynthMania shared this live Kosmische Music synth jam. ‘Kosmische Music’ (cosmic music) is a style that emerged in the early ’70s in Germany. While sometimes used synonymous with the term ‘krautrock’, kosmische music uses synth sounds and electronic effects to create a spacey trance-like effect, beyond the traditional realms of rock.
MUSIC
Sedona.Biz

Steakhouse89 Keeps Live Music on Menu

Sedona News: Steakhouse89 not only offers some of the best fine dining in Sedona but also great live music entertainment almost every night of the week. On Friday, January 14, from 5 to 9 p.m., it’s Sedona diva Lyndsay Cross on piano and vocals. She is mellow, smooth, and a pleasure to watch perform. Her repertoire of classics [...] The post Steakhouse89 Keeps Live Music on Menu appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
mooresvilletribune.com

Free live streamed concert rescheduled

The previously scheduled Music at St. Alban’s concert by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile has been postponed until Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J.S. Bach, Robert Fuchs, and Franz Schubert during this live streamed concert entitled “Voilá Viola.”
PERFORMING ARTS
theaquarian.com

Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Live music has been good in New York City the past few nights, mostly supplied by local musicians since many touring musicians are waiting a few more weeks before coming to town. The live music choices look promising for this weekend, as well, for those willing to try new sounds. Be advised about the following cancelations, however. If you planned on enjoying these concerts this weekend, make other plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Current Publishing

WHAM forms to share live music

WHAM High School Musicians Group was started as a way for young people to perform live amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The student-run group is led by Carmel High School junior Brayden Meng. “Brayden said he wished he could perform in front of a live audience because he missed the recitals...
CARMEL, IN
NJ.com

After omicron disruption, live music is returning | Testa

For the Hudson music community struggling to return to normalcy, the COVID pandemic has proven the wisdom of the poet James Russell Lowell: “If we see light at the end of the tunnel, it’s probably the light of the oncoming train.”. After vaccines and booster shots bolstered public...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Community Impact Houston

Live music: 4 places to see shows in The Woodlands area in January and February

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Dosey Doe and Glade Cultural Center are among The Woodlands-area locations with shows planned this winter. Here's a look at the upcoming schedules as of Jan. 13. Show dates and time are subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
lakeexpo.com

JB Hook's - Live Music by Joe Farrell

Thursday, January 6, 2022, 5:30 - 8:30p.m. Where: JB Hook's Restaurant, 2260 Bagnell Damn Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Joe Farrell is a vocalist with many years experience under his belt. The music he stylizes is everything from MoTown to Jazz to Classic Rock. Joe fancies himself an entertainer, setting a mood for his audience to enjoy the music he performs.
LAKE OZARK, MO
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Wild Texas Thursdays with Davey Wild

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Wild Texas Thursdays with Davey Wild. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
KFDA

Chamber Music Amarillo to hold free concert Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chamber Music Amarillo will present a family friendly concert for free on Saturday. The concert takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is 45 minutes, free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to...
AMARILLO, TX
funcheap.com

First Fridays in North Beach” Live Music, Art, and Free Outdoor Fun

Live music by Jass (comprised of all members of The Wyatt Act) outside as part of First Fridays in North Beach. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
MUSIC
calleochonews.com

5 Year-Long Live Music Performances in Miami

Whether you're a local looking for something fresh and fun to do, or you're a tourist visiting Miami and curious about the exciting events and fun things to do, you've come to the right place, specially if you are into live music performances. Miami's art and performance scene is thriving,...
MIAMI, FL

