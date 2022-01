San Diego has become a mecca for house and techno in the USA over the past several years. Quickly rising in the scene is SD-native Burko who dropped a monster-of-a-track “Infrared” ahead of his debut EP. On the track, Burko tells us: “The very first single, “Infrared,” off my upcoming EP, is out today featuring the lovely Mary Helen laying down some hypnotic vocals. This song has been one of the staples in my sets the past year and I’m excited to be able to finally share it. This release marks the first of four tracks on the Infrared EP.”

