Joe Rogan a 'menace to public health,' say 270 doctors and experts

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of doctors petition Spotify to address Joe Rogan's...

jg-tc.com

AOL Corp

270 Doctors, Scientists Call Out Joe Rogan’s COVID Misinformation

A group of 270 scientists, doctors, health care workers and professors have signed an open letter slamming Joe Rogan for amplifying misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic on his wildly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify. The group, in the letter released this week, called on Spotify...
makeuseof.com

Why Health Professionals Are Asking Spotify to Stop Joe Rogan Spreading Misinformation

Over 200 medical professionals and scientists want Spotify to take action on Joe Rogan, the world's most popular podcaster. Health professionals are raising concern over Rogan's Spotify-exclusive podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), for spreading misinformation. The coalition also wants Spotify to implement a misinformation policy immediately. Here's everything you...
mediaite.com

Hundreds of Doctors Demand Spotify Implement a Covid-19 ‘Misinformation Policy’ Due to Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Two hundred and seventy “scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators” are requesting Spotify add a misinformation policy for its platform due to Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The “Open Letter to Spotify” calling for action against Rogan came as a result...
Joe Rogan
inputmag.com

Doctors are begging Spotify to do something about Joe Rogan's BS

Joe Rogan, we regret to inform you, is going to keep on Joe Rogan-ing. There’s really nothing to do about it at this point apart from wholesale ignoring everything that comes out of his thumb-shaped head. Unfortunately, doing that apparently still puts you in the minority of people at the moment; The Joe Rogan Experience remains undisputedly the most popular podcast in the world, with its Spotify-exclusive episodes reaching approximately 11 million listeners per episode.
iheart.com

Coalition Of Doctors Are Demanding Spotify Censor Joe Rogan’s Podcast

The same medical establishment that told us the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory, those people want to now further censor others with views that oppose them. The same medical establishment that promised us the COVID vaccine would be voluntary, then said that if we just took the two shots everything would get back to normal. They want to be the ultimate arbiters of "truth"
NBC San Diego

270 Health Experts to Spotify: Joe Rogan's Covid Misinformation Is ‘a Sociological Issue of Devastating Proportions'

Hundreds of professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers called out Spotify this week, accusing the streamer's most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, of spreading Covid misinformation. In an open letter addressed to Spotify, 270 science and health professionals said the podcast was "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19...
firstsportz.com

“Fake doctors” tried to “cancel” Joe Rogan for his Coronavirus vaccine remarks

Joe Rogan has once again made the headlines of controversy as his podcast that featured USA’s physician Dr. Robert Malone was removed from YouTube. The commentator has been around the world of podcasts since the beginning and is popular for bringing on guests that are allowed to speak their minds and share their views. Amidst all the debates surrounding vaccines in the pandemic, Joe has been at the forefront to voice out against mandate vaccines. In a recent episode of JRE, he featured a physician, Dr. Robert Malone who has previously been part of several controversies related to COVID-19.
The Independent

Why has the UK fallen for the cult of Joe Rogan?

There’s something idiosyncratically American about Joe Rogan. Maybe it’s his frat-boyish persona. His passions for hunting and extreme sports. Perhaps, most of all, Joe Rogan embodies some whimsical notion of the American Dream: a college dropout turned stand-up comedian, who worked his way up to become one of the world’s media titans. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, was licensed to Spotify in 2020, in a deal reportedly worth $100m. Last year, it was Spotify’s most-streamed podcast globally, in the US and the UK. Rogan is, anyone would have to admit, quite the big deal.And yet, he is a polarising...
InsideHook

Doctors, Scientists and Educators Publish Open Letter Condemning Joe Rogan’s “Devastating” Impact on Public Health

A total of 270 “scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators” published an open letter to Spotify, denouncing the platform’s tacit support of dangerous anti-vaccine opinions that Joe Rogan and his guests have disseminated on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. The coalition, which is comprised of...
The Independent

These experts say Joe Rogan is ‘extraordinarily dangerous’ to society – here’s why

One said it was the vast size of his audience that made him so dangerous. Another suggested it was the fact the average age of his listeners was just 24, and hence particularly persuadable. Another expert said he appeared to have a cult of personality. One said he had repeatedly spread misinformation about Covid, and ignored calls to stop.These were among just some of the accusations levelled at Joe Rogan, podcaster, influencer and sometime actor, from more than 150 scientists, doctors and healthcare professionals who have said the 54-year-old was “extraordinarily dangerous”.In an open letter, the experts called on Spotify,...
