Benton County, WA

Benton County rallies to protect K9 Sable after Seattle police dog was stabbed

By Dylan Carter
 5 days ago
Images courtesy of the Benton County Sheriff's Office

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of recent events, the Benton County Sheriff Foundation is launching an initiative to purchase a Kevlar vest to protect Sable, a trusted police K9 who works hard to keep the Tri-Cities area safe.

According to Lt. Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the foundation is looking to purchase a protective vest that costs $2,600. Not only are they raising funds themselves, but they have asked community members who want to support their cause for donations.

While it may sound like a costly vest, it could save K9 Sable’s life.

On January 5, 2022, it was reported that K9 Jedi, a Seattle police dog in the line of duty, was killed after a suspect stabbed the dog with a knife. This special vest is designed to protect the dog’s most crucial areas from being exposed while on the job.

Sable works with Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and neighboring agencies to tackle high-risk operations across our region. The K9 searches for missing individuals and evidence while helping to track down and apprehend violent suspects.

This vest will protect the police dog from stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns.

If you are interested in donating to the cause, you may do so by mailing a check to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation at 8220 W Gage Blvd, #176 Kennewick, WA 99336. You can also visit their website by clicking here.

  • Kennewick businessman gets max sentence for hoarding child porn while leading a ‘double life’

