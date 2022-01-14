ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Cassidy proudly reveals Junior Bake Off's Eliza is her daughter

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Natalie Cassidy took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her daughter Eliza had been taking part in Junior Bake Off.

The EastEnders actress, 38, announced the news after her daughter lost her place in the competition.

Screen star Natalie wrote: 'This is Eliza. She was 10 and decided to enter for Junior Bake Off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Y3ek_0dmFQLLo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOCoj_0dmFQLLo00
Pride: Natalie Cassidy, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her daughter Eliza had been taking part in Junior Bake Off

'I said, "oh Eliza, you’ll never get through, thousands apply and I don’t want you to be disappointed". She got through. And her confidence, determination and maturity has blown me away.

'I am proud of my daughters everyday. But to watch one of them be so kind and helpful to others in the tent every night this week, has made me the proudest mum alive.

'I haven’t said much about it - nothing to do with me whatsoever. This was her adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471hsN_0dmFQLLo00
Family affair: The EastEnders actress announced the news after her daughter lost her place in the competition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZytr_0dmFQLLo00
Gone too soon? Eliza looked sad to be voted off Junior Bake Off but her mother was proud with her efforts

'Thank you @britishbakeoff for having her and looking after her so well throughout the process.

'My advice to all. When your child wants to do something don’t stop them. Dreams do come true.'

Junior Bake Off began on Channel 4 on 10 January this year, with Eliza making it to episode five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o397y_0dmFQLLo00
Doting mum: Natalie is mother to Eliza with her ex Adam Cottrell while she shares daughter Joanie with her EastEnders cameraman husband Marc Humphreys

Natalie is mother to Eliza with her ex Adam Cottrell while she shares daughter Joanie with her EastEnders cameraman husband Marc Humphreys.

The news comes after Natalie's EastEnders co-star Danny Dyer was named as one of the front runners to take over the role of Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker.

Show fans are betting on Jodie, 39, being replaced by Danny, 44, when she leaves the show this autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVUGM_0dmFQLLo00
Sweet: Natalie shared a rare photo of herself cosying up to her fiancé Marc Humphreys wearing a gorgeous silk dress in November 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEW6_0dmFQLLo00
Screen star: Natalie rose to fame on EastEnders, playing the role of Sonia Jackson on and off since 1993

Following Danny's announcement he is quitting EastEnders, bookmakers has slashed his odds from 66/1 to 16/ 1.

On how the odds on the next Doctor Who have dramatically changed since his announcement, a spokeswoman for Ladbrokes told The Sun: 'Danny may be not be the archetypal actor to portray the Doctor but that's just why he might be the perfect choice to make a big change on the show.

'He's all the rage with punters and has already said he wants to take on different roles.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrxbQ_0dmFQLLo00
Next move? Natalie's news comes after EastEnders fans began betting on Jodie Whittaker, 39, being replaced by Natalie's co-star Danny Dyer, 44, when Jodie leaves Doctor Who this autumn

