ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chip Kelly Signs Extension, Set to Return to UCLA Football on 4-Year Deal

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABkuD_0dmFQKT500

The Bruins are bringing back the coach who has led them to an 18-25 record since 2018.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After over a year of speculation, the Bruins finally have some clarity on the sidelines moving forward.

Coach Chip Kelly came to an agreement on a four-year extension with UCLA football on Friday, as was first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman . Kelly was less than 36 hours away from entering the fifth year of the $23.3 million contract he signed with the Bruins back in Nov. 2017.

"We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program," Kelly said in a written statement . "We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff. Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud."

Had UCLA and Kelly reached Sunday without a new deal, either side could have stepped away from the other without having to pay a penny of his $9 million buyout.

Kelly was set to earn $5.6 million in 2022, but it appears 2022 is included as one of the four years Kelly just signed on for. According to an announcement from UCLA Athletics, the extension will go through the 2025 season.

"This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program," said athletic director Martin Jarmond in a written statement. "Since joining UCLA, our football team's winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal."

The exact terms of Kelly's new contract have yet to be determined. The buyout structure is going to be an important piece of the puzzle, but there is no word of what it looks like as of Friday.

Kelly had been seen visiting local high schools and community colleges on recruiting visits Thursday and Friday, leading many to expect an announcement of his extension was purely a formality.

Kelly went 10-21 through his first three seasons in Westwood despite the top-tier annual paycheck, not finishing over .500 in any of those three campaigns. Even after posting an 8-4 record in 2021, UCLA did not actually get to compete in its first postseason game under Kelly after the Holiday Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sitting at 18-25 through four seasons, Kelly boasts the lowest winning percentage by any Bruin coach since 1924.

At the same time, though, Kelly managed to construct an offense that finished inside the top 25 in points per game and points per possession the past two seasons. Kelly also has two wins against crosstown rival USC during his tenure at UCLA, including a historic 62-33 blowout victory over the Trojans this past November.

According to multiple reports, that win versus USC is what pushed UCLA's administration and Jarmond over the edge in wanting to bring Kelly back for at least another year. Kelly had an offer on the table from the Bruins as early as December, but while he flirted with the Oregon opening , he and his agent Jimmy Sexton did not agree to anything UCLA may have put forth.

Negotiations apparently lasted another full month, surpassing the pseudo-deadline of the NFL's "Black Monday" – when a handful of professional jobs opened up – and nearly running up to the disappearance of his buyout on Sunday.

Kelly will be returning to Westwood with a new staff around him, as he has already brought defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and outside linebackers coach Chad Kauha’aha’a on board to replace Johnny Nansen and Jason Kaufusi, respectively. Offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Justin Frye is going to Ohio State, and tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Derek Sage is the new offensive coordinator at Nevada.

Defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro resigned Wednesday after four tumultuous years in the position. With Azzinaro gone, that makes three coordinator vacancies and two position coach opening that Kelly will have to fill before the start of spring practice.

In terms of the personnel Kelly will have at his disposal, UCLA is set to lose seven starters on defense and as many as eight on offense as well. Although quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet returning, defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, right tackle Alec Anderson, receiver Kyle Philips, tight end Greg Dulcich, safety Quentin Lake and left tackle Sean Rhyan all declared for the draft and running back Brittain Brown, left guard Paul Grattan, defensive lineman Datona Jackson, linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, cornerback Obi Eboh, cornerback Cameron Johnson and striker Qwuantrezz Knight are all out of eligibility.

Any other players, such as receiver Chase Cota and edge rusher Mitchell Agude, have until Monday to decide whether or not they're going to play for Kelly next fall or try their luck in the draft instead.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chip Kelly News

On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Chip Kelly, UCLA hire longtime Duke assistant

Jeff Faris – who was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke – has been hired as UCLA’s new tight ends coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Faris, 31, who played safety at Duke from 2008-11, joined the Blue...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
NFL
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jimmy Sexton
Person
Jerry Azzinaro
Person
Jason Kaufusi
Person
Zach Charbonnet
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Athletic#Ucla Athletics
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Michigan loses commitment of 2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings

2023 four-star Richmond (VA.) Benedictine Prep defensive lineman Joel Starlings announced on Sunday evening he is decommitting from Michigan, citing the change at defensive line coach as a reason for his decommitment. “I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me, and giving me the tools and abilities...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
343
Followers
470
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy