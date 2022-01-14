ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Ventura extends temporary closure of city facilities due to COVID-19 case surge

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 5 days ago
With an increase in COVID-19 cases countywide, Ventura will extend a temporary shutdown of facilities and suspend most in-person recreational programming.

The closures, which were set to lapse on Sunday, will now continue until Jan. 31, city officials announced on Thursday.

Ventura's initial announcement on Dec. 30 came after Oxnard announced closures that began on Jan. 3 for approximately three weeks. Ventura County officials announced they would switch to in-person services on Jan. 5 by appointment, with county buildings also closing to general public access for about three weeks.

The city of Oxnard and Ventura County have not announced whether the initial closure order will be extended.

In other local news:Crews knock down fires at Ventura hotel site, Oxnard residence

“The health and safety of our community and city employees continues to be our top priority," City Manager Alex McIntyre said in a statement.

He said the closures were precautionary and allow important services and operations to continue while minimizing risk.

Ventura's temporary closures include:

  • Barranca Vista Center
  • City Hall
  • Sanjon maintenance yard
  • The lobby at fire and police headquarters
  • Olivas Adobe historical park
  • Ortega Adobe historical landmark
  • Ventura Avenue Adult Center
  • Westpark Community Center

Senior nutrition meals remain available for pickup on site at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave.

All public safety services, including fire and police protection, will continue.

Most in-person community service, recreation and sports programs remain canceled for now, officials said.

For questions about upcoming parks and recreation services, call (805) 658-4726 or visit www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/ParksRec.

Three facilities will continue to remain open with safety protocols: Buenaventura Golf Course, 5882 Olivas Park Drive; Olivas Links Golf Course, 3750 Olivas Park Drive; and Ventura Aquatic Center, 901 S. Kimball Road.

City meetings will continue to be held virtually during regularly scheduled times for all Ventura commissions, committees and councils.

For questions about Ventura's water services, visit venturawater.net or call customer care at (805) 667-6500. For a water emergency, contact (805) 650-8010.

City employees will be available to answer questions during regular business hours at (805) 654-7800 and also online.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

#City Hall#Covid#Parks And Recreation#Community Service#Olivas Adobe#Ventura Aquatic Center
