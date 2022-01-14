Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. enters COVID-19 protocols

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

The Wizards announced Unseld's placement in the health and safety protocols Friday. In Unseld's absence, assistant coach Pat Delany is taking over as the team's interim head coach starting with Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Delany told reporters Friday that he spoke at length with Unseld earlier in the day, and that Unseld is feeling OK. Delany, who has head-coaching experience from the NBA G League, said he expects Unseld to provide feedback despite remaining away from the team.

Delany also noted that star guard Bradley Beal remains in the health and safety protocols. Beal has missed the Wizards' past two games.

Unseld is in his first season as coach of the Wizards, who have a 22-20 record in the 2021-22 campaign. Washington is riding a three-game winning streak going into Saturday's matchup against Portland.

The Wizards currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.