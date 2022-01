ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra announced that this weekend's "Sands of Time with PaviElle French" concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19. According to a press release, musicians, stage crew and staff have either reported a positive COVID case or were exposed to someone who had tested positive. The cancellations include two Friday shows and one on Saturday. The live video broadcast that was scheduled for Saturday is also canceled. Officials say they're planning to reschedule for later in the season.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO