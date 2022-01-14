ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaree Salyer Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Andrew Carroll
 5 days ago
Georgia Offensive Lineman Jamaree Salyer Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

"Looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way that I could've accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories, and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey. These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and the incredible fans that make up DawgNation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing one the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis. Nothing gives me greater pride than help deliver a National Championship to the great state of Georgia. Growing up a Georgia boy, I know how much it means to cross that bridge. I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Pittman for the opportunity to come to UGA, and I would also like to thank Coach Luke for being a fantastic coach and mentor. With that being said I'm ready to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. It's time to get my momma a house."

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia S Lewis Cine declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia LB Nakobe Dean declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia DL Travon Walker declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia WR George Pickens declares for the 2022 NFL Draft
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

  • January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
  • January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
  • Janaury 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • William Poole, DB, Senior
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

As stated above, during last year's season all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the chaos that the global pandemic created. Therefore, that means a player who has completed all four years as a college football athlete would still have another year of eligibility left at the college player.

This provides the opportunity for a player like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is currently a senior of the team, the ability to still return for the 2022-23 college football season.

Prior to last season, Georgia had a good number of players announce they would be returning for another season with the program instead of declaring for the draft. With a long list of draft-eligible players, it will be very interesting to see over the next month who decides to declare for the draft, third-year players who return, and those who take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that they have been granted.

Buckle up, because things are about to get very interesting in regards to how Georgia's roster shapes up for the upcoming season.

As for the Transfer Portal, Kirby Smart mentioned in his championship press conference and said that they are expecting quite a bit of portal movement as well, conversations that they've already had with players about leaving.

