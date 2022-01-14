How to find out if your student loan debt is being canceled by Navient

Buy now, pay later” can be a convenient payment method. But if you don’t factor the recurring payments into your budget, it can get messy.This is especially true if you’re juggling multiple buy now, pay later plans on top of other debts. The credit inquiries that some lenders conduct when you apply for any type of credit don’t always offer visibility into buy now, pay later plans you may hold with different companies, so it may be possible to bite off more than you can chew.Equifax one of the three major credit bureaus, is aiming to change that in...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO