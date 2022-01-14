ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How to find out if your student loan debt is being canceled by Navient

WTHR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavient will cancel more than $1 billion in...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

More Than 400,000 Student Loan Borrowers To Get Some Debt Relief From $1.7 Billion Navient Settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from servicing company Navient, according to a $1.7 billion settlement. The deal settles a lawsuit brought by several state attorney generals, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The lawsuit accuses Navient of giving predatory loans to students they knew were likely to default. About 350,000 borrowers will get about $260. Navient also has to cancel remaining balances of private loans to about 66,000 students, totaling those $1.7 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#One Of Them
Fox 32 Chicago

Is there a statute of limitations on student loan debt?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’ve defaulted on student loans, it’s...
EDUCATION
moneytalksnews.com

Still Owe on a Student Loan? 5 Things You Need to Know for 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. The last year has been quite a season of change in the student loan industry, including the fourth extension to freeze student loan payments. Both servicers and borrowers alike experienced its effects in 2021, ranging from FAFSA application changes to...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Millennial Money: What to do if you buy now, can't pay later

Buy now, pay later” can be a convenient payment method. But if you don’t factor the recurring payments into your budget, it can get messy.This is especially true if you’re juggling multiple buy now, pay later plans on top of other debts. The credit inquiries that some lenders conduct when you apply for any type of credit don’t always offer visibility into buy now, pay later plans you may hold with different companies, so it may be possible to bite off more than you can chew.Equifax one of the three major credit bureaus, is aiming to change that in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

The child care tax credit doubles this year: Now you can claim up to $16,000

Tax season officially starts Jan. 24, and big changes to the child and dependent care credit in 2021 mean that parents and caregivers could see a large increase in their tax refunds this year. The child and dependent care credit lets taxpayers directly reduce their taxes by the amount spent on expenses related to child or dependent care. The credit applies to day care, babysitters or care-related transportation.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Check Your Eligibility for $3,895 Per Month in Social Security Benefits | Know More!

For many Americans, Social Security benefits are a significant source of income once they retire. In 2021, an average of 65 million Americans received monthly Social Security benefits totaling over $1 trillion, according to the Social Security Administration. While the average retiree earns $1,557 per month in benefits, the most...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy