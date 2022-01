If you have ever watched the show Gossip Girl, you would understand the emphasis that co-main character Blair Waldorf puts on one simple expression: “I love you.”. “Three words, eight letters, say it, and I’m yours” is a famous line from the show. To preface this example as simplistically as possible, I offer this. Basically, Blair is in love with this man, Chuck, but can’t commit herself to him until he tells her that he loves her. Chuck—who is emotionally unavailable at the time—struggles to voice his feelings.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO