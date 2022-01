With the recent call up of Braden Schneider, and his first goal notwithstanding, the Rangers assigned Nils Lundkvist to the AHL. While the move itself wasn’t necessarily a surprise, it might has confirmed what most thought for quite some time now. Since the video of JD celebrating landing Schneider at the draft, the educated guess has been that, given a choice, the Rangers would keep Schneider over Lundkvist. There’s a lot of hockey to be played, but all signs point to the Rangers looking to trade Nils Lundkvist at some point in the near future.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO