Erie, PA

MLK Dream Invitational Basketball Tournament to tip off Monday at Hammermill Center

By Brent Clapper
 5 days ago

The Erie Sports Commission announced Friday that a new, high-school basketball showcase will debut at Gannon University’s Hammermill Center on Monday, January 17th.

The MLK Dream Invitational will feature non-traditional matchups between eight of the region’s best teams.

38th Burger King Classic to tip off on January 14th and 15th from Joann Mullen Gymnasium

The Erie High Royals, Erie High Lady Royals, Keystone Prep Academy, and McDowell Trojans basketball teams are the local teams that will be participating in the tournament.

Below are the scheduled matchups for the MLK Dream Invitational:

  • Erie High Lady Royals vs. Jamestown Red Raiders – 1:00 p.m.
  • Erie High Royals vs. Spire Institute (Geneva, OH) – 3:00 p.m.
  • McDowell Trojans vs. East Eagles (Rochester, NY) – 5:00 p.m.
  • Keystone Prep Academy vs. Our Savior Lutheran Falcons (Bronx, NY) – 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Erie and to assist in their effort to provide affordable sporting programs for students of all grades.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here,

