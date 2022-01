Nikolas, who was fired from the Nickelodeon preteen series after two seasons, accused Spears of "straight up lying" about their issues on the set in the book after alleged excerpts from the memoir were shared with her on social media. "I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there," Nikolas wrote. "I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy."

