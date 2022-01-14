ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Dara Mir

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRkYj_0dmFLpvX00
Dara Mir and Lilly Ghalichi Broadimage/Shutterstock

Expanding their family! Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Dara Mir’s second child.

“Been busy creating life,” the reality star, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, January 14.

In the pictures, Ghalichi posed alongside Mir, 41, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alara. The expectant star cradled her baby bump while wearing a sheer lace halter gown, black gloves and glamorous hair and makeup.

The TV personality elaborated on the happy news via her Instagram Story. “Surprise!!!!” she wrote. “Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been a hard few months this pregnancy. Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

The couple have weathered several ups and downs since tying the knot in May 2017. They welcomed Alara in September 2018 but hit a rough patch in August 2019 when Mir filed for divorce. Shortly after news broke of their split, she opened up about her desire to add to her family.

“I’m having more kids 1,000 percent,” Ghalichi exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019. “Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience in my life for the better! I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but at the same time, never something as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood. … I definitely want more children with or without a man.”

The Bravo star added at the time that she would “start the process of having another baby in 2020.”

Ghalichi noted that her first pregnancy “was very difficult,” so she was open to having a surrogate. Regardless of how she conceived a second child, she knew she wanted her daughter to have a sibling.

“One thing I do know for sure is I will have at least one more baby in life,” she said. “It would be an injustice, as delicious as Alara is, to not have at least one more.”

Ghalichi also opened up about her breakup from Mir in October 2019. “It’s not like anything atrocious happened between us that would result in us not being able to be friends or not being able to coparent or whatever the future may hold for us,” she explained at the time. “I think when two people are married … even if the relationship ends or goes sour, as long as they remember that moment when it was good, they’ll always be able to be friends especially if there’s a child involved.”

The pair reconciled soon after their split, and Mir asked the court to dismiss their divorce case in November 2019. Ghalichi filed for divorce in August 2020, but the duo once again got back together after the brief split.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shahs Of Sunset#Sunset Alum#Instagram Story#Mia#Bravo
Daily Mail

The Bachelorette's Becky Miles is PREGNANT! Unlucky-in-love reality star finds her 'happy ending' with boyfriend James Bevin as she reveals they're expecting their first child

Becky Miles has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend James Bevin. The defence contractor was famously left heartbroken in 2020 after choosing Pete Mann as her winning suitor on The Bachelorette, only for him to dump her days later. But she says has finally 'found her happy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Sweet Baby Bump Photo as She Prepares for the Arrival of Her First Child

Eve is getting ready to welcome her bundle of joy!. Back in October, the rapper and former talk show host announced she's expecting a baby with her 49-year-old husband, Maximillion Cooper, and her growing belly has become a featured star on her Instagram page. On Monday, the mother-to-be posted a solo photo showing her cradling her baby bump as she smiled down.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

The Challenge’s Kam Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Leroy Garrett: This Is the ‘Best Gift’

Baby on board! The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are expecting their first child together. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️,” Williams, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant With Her and Jeremy Byrne’s 2nd Baby

Another Bachelor baby is on the way! Britt Nilsson quietly announced in November 2021 that she is pregnant with her second child. “Happy thanksgiving!!!” the former waitress, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests at the time. “Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can’t wait to meet you!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy