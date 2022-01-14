Crash reported at Highway 7 and Highway 65

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Four vehicles, including a dump truck, were involved in a crash on Route 30 in Caln Township, according to officials. This happened around 6:32 a.m. on Route 30 westbound. UPDATE: #Chopper3 over RT-30 WB showing at least four vehicles involved. Including an overturned and a dump truck that spilled all over the road. No word right now on injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J4l5HU4lcG — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 19, 2022 According to Chester County, firefighters and police responded to a call about a dump truck versus a car. Officials said a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one car overturning north of the original crash scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO