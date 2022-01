(Iowa City, IA) Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says reports the school’s alumni advisory committee has been disbanded are false. Ferentz recently sent a letter to Iowa football parents saying the committee will continue with different members. The letter says several members wanted to step away last month, so he let them go and he’s inviting new members. Ferentz says he originally created the group in 2020 to help him identify racial inequality within the program. Eight former Hawkeye football players filed a 20-million-dollar racial discrimination against the program and called for Ferentz to be fired.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO