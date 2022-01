The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region were notified of an additional human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) from China. The case is a 7-year-old male from Heyuan City, Guangdong Province with onset of illness on 28 November 2021. The case was in a mild condition and was not hospitalized. Prior to onset of illness, the case had exposure to a live poultry market and no further cases were suspected among family members at the time of reporting.

