Surging COVID-19 cases around the U.S. are having an unexpected impact on pharmacies – they are closing and reducing hours rather than working overtime. According to a report by CNN, the Omicron variant has infected so many pharmacy workers that Walgreens and CVS have needed to cut hours and even temporarily close stores due to staffing shortages. Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told reporters that these are just "isolated instances."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO