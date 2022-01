The government is said to be drawing up plans to ditch Covid laws in England from as early as the spring.Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering a permanent revocation of emergency coronavirus laws he brought in at the start of the pandemic.The Covid legislation, which is set to expire in a few months’ time, includes the legal obligation for someone infected with Covid to self-isolate – with failure to do so punishable with a fine of up to £10,000.Other laws set to run out include the requirement for someone to provide the NHS Test and Trace ...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO