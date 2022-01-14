ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asana Stock (ASAN): $100 Price Target From Piper Sandler

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) have received a $100 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) have received a $100 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Asan#Asana Inc Lrb Nyse#Piper S Cio Survey
pulse2.com

Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY): $6 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst David Zazula initiated coverage of Joby Aviation with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ovintiv Stock (OVV): $53 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Ovintiv to a “Neutral” rating from an “Overweight” rating without changing the price target.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Brookfield Renewable Stock (BEP): $38 Price Target From National Bank

The shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) have received a $38 price target from National Bank. These are the details. The shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) have received a $38 price target from National Bank. And National Bank analyst Rupert Merer upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “Outperform” rating from a “Sector Perform” rating.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Altice USA Stock (ATUS): $17 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis had downgraded Altice USA to a “Peer Perform” rating from an “Outperform” rating while reducing the price target from $26.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock (BDN): $15 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) have received a $15 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) have received a $15 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Michael Lewis downgraded Brandywine Realty to a “Hold” rating from a “Buy” rating while unchanging the price target.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Kosmos Energy Stock (KOS): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) increased by 4.15% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) increased by 4.15% today. Investors responded positively to Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) announcing the completion of the drilling of the Winterfell-2 appraisal well on Block 943 in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mytheresa.com Stock (MYTE): $25 Price Target From Societe Generale

The shares of MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE: MYTE) have received a price target of $25 from Societe Generale. These are the details. The shares of MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE: MYTE) — the company that oversees Mytheresa.com — have received a price target of $25 from Societe Generale. And Societe Generale analyst Abhinav Sinha upgraded Mytheresa to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while reducing the price target from $29.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Design Therapeutics Stock (DSGN): $10 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar had initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics with a “Sell” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Brixmor Property Group Stock (BRX): $29 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) have received a $29 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) have received a $29 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim upgraded Brixmor to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $26.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Exxon Mobil Stock (XOM): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) increased by 1.68% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) increased by 1.68% today. Investors responded positively to ExxonMobil announcing its ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for operated assets by 2050, backed by a comprehensive approach to develop detailed emission-reduction roadmaps for major facilities and assets.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Splash Beverage Group Stock (SBEV): Why The Price Substantially Went Up Today

The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Splash Beverage announcing it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph’s Grocery stores. Ralph’s Grocery — a division of The Kroger Company — is a market share leader with 187 stores across Southern California.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Marathon Digital Stock (MARA): $50 Price Target From BTIG

The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. These are the details. The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. And BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage of Marathon Digital with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Passage Bio Stock (PASG): $6 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) have received a $6 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) have received a $6 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar downgraded Passage Bio to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating while reducing the price target from $29.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy