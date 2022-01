Not every movie can be an Oscar-winner, but what did Washington do to deserve this?. Plenty of movies have been set or filmed in Washington. For every First Blood, however, there is a dud. Actually, you know what? There honestly aren't that many good movies set in Washington. It's really just First Blood and Sleepless in Seattle. I actually thought there were a few more good films than that, unless you count Free Willy or The Marine 3 or The Marine 4. Whatever. First Blood makes up for all of the duds. It's so good, the rest of the Rambo films that completely miss the point of the initial movie can't bring it down.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO