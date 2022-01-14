Florence over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Junior forward Madison Jobes had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florence to a 45-30 win over Bordentown at Florence. Joining Jobes with a double-double was Chi Chic...www.nj.com
Junior forward Madison Jobes had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florence to a 45-30 win over Bordentown at Florence. Joining Jobes with a double-double was Chi Chic...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0