Bordentown, NJ

Florence over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
 5 days ago
Junior forward Madison Jobes had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florence to a 45-30 win over Bordentown at Florence. Joining Jobes with a double-double was Chi Chic...

Eastern over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Senior Mia Robbins finished with 21 points as Eastern topped Kingsway 46-36 in Voorhees. Senior Maya Edwards added 11 points while seniors Jane Trauger and Sanaa Thorne chipped in with seven apiece for Eastern (5-7), which won its third straight game and five of its last seven after opening the season with five consecutive losses.
Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
Piscataway Tech over Perth Amboy Tech - Girls basketball recap

Mattie Miller turned in 12 points for Piscataway Tech in its 31-19 victory against Perth Amboy Tech in Piscataway. Jalissa Santana connected on three 3-pointers for nine points for Piscataway Tech (5-5). Arlette Batista generated a game-high 15 points for Perth Amboy Tech (4-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
Ice Hockey: Daily stat leaders for Jan. 18

NOTE: All stats are from games played on just Jan. 18 and reported by coaches and school officials at the time of publication. This list will not be updated if stats are entered after the initial publish.
