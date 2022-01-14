ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

JCSO deputies arrest three people in connection with a Marianna murder

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sHs6_0dmFGo6z00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Skyview Road residents were shocked to find out someone died in their neighborhood Thursday night.

UPDATE: Body found in Jackson County, authorities located two persons of interest

Around 5 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about reports of a body inside a home on Skyview Road.

“Investigators were then called in to continue an investigation into this deceased body,” JCSO’s Public Information Coordinator Sydney Armstrong said. “Graceville Police Department was also involved as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

Jackson Co. murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Armstrong said the investigation continued through Friday morning. She also said they found the suspects near the crime scene.

“We have three individuals in custody and charged with this case,” Armstrong said.

Marianna’s Gabriel Clemons and Defuniak Springs’ Devin Knight are being charged with open counts of murder.

Fourth teen arrested in Lynn Haven murder case

Knight is also being charged with tampering with evidence.

17-year-old Ramaryia Keys from Marianna is also being charged for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact (murder).

Many Skyview Road residents were not willing to speak on camera about this subject. One man in the neighborhood claimed to be the victim’s friend. He said the victim was turning his life around and that he was a really great guy.

He also said it’s probable the victim was mixed in with a bad group of people.

The victim hasn’t been verified by law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the body.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Suspect surrenders in stabbing case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of aggravated battery in a stabbing incident turned himself in Wednesday, Panama City Police said. Leonard Earl Jenkins, 64, got into an altercation with the victim when the victim asked him and a woman to leave a home on E. 8th Court, police wrote in a news […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

20-year-old on trial for double murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 20-year-old Ruez Hicks Jr.’s trial for double murder began on Wednesday. Hicks is charged with killing Robert Gilmore and Robert Fowler on Delmar Drive, off of Front Beach Road, on Jan. 26, 2021. “One of those bullets ripped through the chest of Robert Gilmore, piercing his heart and causing his […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop for speeding turned into a drug bust Monday night. A deputy reportedly pulled over 41-year-old Michael Bratton of Freeport for speeding around 9 p.m. on County Road 1087. WCSO said K9 Colt alerted an odor coming from the car, and a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies. Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sydney, FL
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marianna, FL
City
Graceville, FL
Marianna, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
WMBB

Bay deputies investigating after human remains found

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains were found in Southport. Deputies were notified at 2 p.m. Monday that remains were found in the 8000 block of Highway 77, they wrote in a Tuesday morning news release. “It appears that the remains have been there for an extended time,” deputies […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

FHP: Two arrested in Walton Co. for human trafficking

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine traffic stop led state troopers to bust two men on human trafficking charges. Florida Highway Patrol said the arrest happened on Monday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 74 near DeFuniak Springs. FHP said troopers noticed an SUV swerving out of its lane, and troopers pulled over the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Missing woman with dementia in Bay Co. is found

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies have found a missing woman who is suffering from dementia. After missing for a couple of nights, 77-year-old Jossie Blailock was found in Callaway. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office utilized all its resources, including a helicopter, dogs and search teams to find Jossie Blailock. Once found, she […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police investigating Trump flag burning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City business owner is trying to find out who vandalized his property on Tuesday night. Roberto Price, the owner of “Prices Right Roofing Inc.,” said on Tuesday night around 7 o’clock, someone ripped his two Donald Trump banners off the side of his building and set one on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jcso#Jackson County Sheriff#Jackson Co#Illinois Armstrong#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Man dead after vehicle crash in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man is dead after a vehicle accident in Walton County on Monday. Troopers responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 around 2 p.m. A 73-year-old Freeport woman was driving her SUV westbound on Highway 20 near Linda Lane, according to FHP. Troopers believe the woman veered out […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man seriously injured following construction site accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site accident that involved heavy machinery and left one man injured, Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Panama City Beach Parkway in the median near the Richard Jackson Boulevard intersection. According to Panama City Beach Police, a 31-year-old […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Former dispatcher avoids prison time in $188,000 fraud case

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A former dispatcher who pleaded no contest to stealing $188,000 from a baptist church evaded prison during his sentencing Tuesday. Prosecutors said Roger McLaney II, 47, served as treasurer of the church from November 2016 to September 2020. While in this “position of trust,” McLaney “systematically stole” $188,254.23 from the […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
WMBB

Panama City Police investigating stabbing

Update: January, 15 2022 8:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the 900 block of E. 8th Court in response to an altercation. Officers […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Two killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning on State Road 71 in Gulf County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A 33-year-old Wewahitchka man was driving a pick-up truck on State 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto Stone Mill Creek Road when he was struck by […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is charged with discharging a firearm in public and shooting into an occupied residence in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, according to the Panama City Police Department. Joseph Ernest Herbert III, 32, was charged with discharging a firearm in public, shooting into an occupied dwelling, unlicensed carry […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Justice plans halted

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As construction prices rise, many have to rethink their building plans— and commissioners have done just that. On Wednesday, the Bay County Commission rejected a bid for their Juvenile Justice Courthouse building they received in October. However, the county will not have to start back from square one on this […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new “Jail Core” technology

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County sheriff’s officials are taking steps to improve safety at the county jail. They’ve installed a new electronic logging system to document how often corrections officers are checking on inmates. The technology helps make sure inmates are where they’re supposed to be and that they’re safe. “We are transitioning […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A busy roadway reopens for Panama City motorists and pedestrians

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local road widening project three years in the making is close to being done. The heavily-traveled Jenks Avenue now has five lanes from Baldwin Road up to Highway 390. Although the last of the asphalt has been laid down, workers have one more step before they can say Jenks […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy