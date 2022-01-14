ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Bears’ GM/Head Coach Search Update: Brian Flores, Jeff Ireland interview on Friday

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

LAKE FOREST – Keeping with their trend over the last three days, the Bears have brought in a pair of candidates to interview for either their general manager or head coaching position.

On Friday, that included former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for the same position in Chicago and current Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for the GM spot, who the team confirmed they spoke to for the positions.

Being able to talk to Flores is a bit of a surprise since his firing by the Dolphins after three seasons caught many off guard. In Miami, his last two teams finished with records over .500, including 9-8 this past season, but neither one of those teams made the playoffs.

That was Flores’ first head coaching job after spending 11 seasons as an assistant at a variety of positions for the Patriots. During his time with the team, the Patriots won three Super Bowl championships as he served primarily as a secondary and linebacker’s coach.

Ireland also has a major connection with the Dolphins as he was their general manager from 2008-2013, with the team winning the AFC East in his first season. After serving as a draft consultant for the Seahawks in 2014, Ireland was hired for his current position with the Saints as assistant general manager and director of college scouting in 2015.

There is also a Bears’ connection for Ireland since he served as the team’s ballboy while he was 12 years old. that was because his grandfather, Jim Parmer, was a scout for the Bears from 1972-1977 and then director of college scouting from 1978-1985.

This now brings the Bears’ interview total to six since general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were fired on Monday. On Wednesday, the Bears interviewed general manager candidate Glenn Cook and head coach candidate Doug Pederson, then talked to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Browns and current Bears vice president of player personnel Champ Kelly for the general manager position on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Zach Miller takes center stage in post-football career

CHICAGO – Former Bears tight end Zach Miller nearly lost his leg—and his life—in a horrific, freak injury at the Superdome in New Orleans more than four years ago. The play ended Miller’s athletic career, and he still lives with permanent nerve damage. But through his pain, Miller found one of his first loves again—music. The Nebraska native started writing songs […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Seahawks#American Football#Gm#Lake Forest#Dolphins#Patriots
FanSided

Alabama Football: Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is …

The rumor some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to urge the return of Bill O’Brien to the NFL, is probably not true. But it is also probably not far from the truth. NFL experts and pundits were quoted on Tuesday saying O’Brien...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where things currently stand with Bears' GM, head coach search

The Chicago Bears in the middle of their search for their next general manager and head coach, which has garnered some interesting candidates for the jobs. The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews, which conclude this weekend. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview, potentially next week.
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take. Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment. Based on this video, Smith couldn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy