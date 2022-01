NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a brutal assault caught on video in the Bronx. It happened early Sunday morning on East 198th Street between Briggs and Valentine avenues in the Jerome Park section. Surveillance video shows two men kicking and punching the 28-year-old woman on the ground, after police say one of the suspects stabbed her multiple times. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO