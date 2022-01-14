Listen to Punknews Podcast #576!

In Their Words: “With ‘Respirate,’ I was thinking about the opportunity we had in the chaos Covid brought to redesign society so that it works well for more people, but that instead what’s unfolding is a doubling down on the same bent and venal structures that have resulted in so much inequity in the first place. So, how can we compassionately respond to such cold and blatant greed? How can we make sure to look out for one another in the absence of meaningful leadership and materially significant policy? We’ve been stranded but we will look out for each other – what choice do we have? The song is a reminder that we’re in this together.” — Evan Stephens Hall, Pinegrove.

