ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Punknews Podcast #576!

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #576 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Sam, Em, and John talk about CD...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

Listen up!

WINTER HARBOR — Doc & Polly, the acoustic blues duo of Kenneth S. Uhnak and Paula Ann DiGati, are the featured performers in Schoodic Arts for All’s final segment in its “Holidays from the Hall Video Series.” The Winter Harbor-based performing arts organization teamed up with the Ellsworth’s Good to Go Studios to produce four videos highlighting Maine and local performing artists. The series, available for free for the public’s listening and viewing pleasure, is the organization’s gift to the community.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
xpn.org

Lizdelise frontperson Elizabeth de Lise soundtracks ‘Material Feels’ podcast; listen to “The Ceremony”

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Elizabeth de Lise has always had a lot of creative pursuits going at once. In addition to fronting the arty indie pop band Lizdelise for the past six years, they’ve doubled as a professional soundscaper of sorts, scoring theatrical productions in New York and Philly and more recently working on a podcast with longtime friend Catherine Monahon.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Frank Turner releases “A Wave Across The Bay”

Frank Turner has released a new song called "A Wave Across The Bay". The song was written in memory of Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit and is available as a charity 7-inch will the proceeds going to Tiny Changes. The B-side of the 7-inch is "Modern Leper (Scott Hutchinson & Frank Turner Live Duet from the XM/OB1 Session)". Frank Turner released a statement along with the song that reads,
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Gary Glitter
Person
David Bowie
Sacramento Magazine

The Podcast Lounge

Podcasting, the act of recording a digital audio file and making it available for download on the Internet, has definitely entered into the mainstream of American media consumption. Approximately 197 million Americans surveyed say they are familiar with podcasts, and 155 million Americans ages 13 and older say they listened to at least one podcast last year, according to the Infinite Dial 2020 Report.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

How to listen to 'Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy' on Apple Podcasts

"Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy" has premiered on Apple Podcasts. The first two episodes of the podcast are available to listen to now. A new episode will debut every week. "Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy," a new podcast about the magical duo, has premiered on Apple Podcasts. The podcast tells...
TV & VIDEOS
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Pinegrove, “Respirate”

In Their Words: “With ‘Respirate,’ I was thinking about the opportunity we had in the chaos Covid brought to redesign society so that it works well for more people, but that instead what’s unfolding is a doubling down on the same bent and venal structures that have resulted in so much inequity in the first place. So, how can we compassionately respond to such cold and blatant greed? How can we make sure to look out for one another in the absence of meaningful leadership and materially significant policy? We’ve been stranded but we will look out for each other – what choice do we have? The song is a reminder that we’re in this together.” — Evan Stephens Hall, Pinegrove.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Punknews.org

Dan Andriano and The Bygones release “Narcissus, Amateur Classic Narcissist” lyric video

Dan Andriano and The Bygones, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio's band with Nick Kenrick and Randy and Dylan Moore, have released a lyric video for their new song "Narcissus, Amateur Classic Narcissist". The video was created by Jason Link. The song is off Dan Andriano and The Bygones' upcoming album Dear Darkness due out February 11 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Punknews Podcast#Nirvana
Punknews.org

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts to tour in Spring

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts are going on tour. Both bands link up for a few dates in March and then again for a string of dates in May. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming females and Radioactivity open some of the dates, which you can see below. Dark Thoughts released Must Be Nice in 2020. Paternoster released Peace Meter in 2021.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Upper Downers: “Responsibility”

We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for LA punkers Upper Downers. The band features Chris Kehoe from the band Aficionado and here is their debut single titled "Responsibility". The track will be off of the band's upcoming debvut album, No Refills Left, out soon through No Sleep Records. see below to check out the video.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Psywarfare releases live cassette album

Psywarfare, which is the noise project helmed by Dwid Hellion of Integrity, have released a new limited edition live album. It's called Live @ Cherry Bar and was recorded in Melbourne, Australia on 02/08/2020. It runs about 30 minutes and is out now via Contraband.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

WYRES release “Circles” video

Manchester based punk band WYRES have released a video for their new song "Circles". The video was shot and edited by Kyle Webster and Ema Crompton. This is the band's first single. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

#UrbanOneHonors 10 Times Your Faves Sampled Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the '70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records. Their relevance continues today, thanks in part to their music constantly being sampled by everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Drake.
MUSIC
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
movin925.com

PODCAST: Nakation

You ready to go on one of the weirdest vacations of your life? There’s a new travel trend taking over, and even though it’s strange, thousands of people are getting into it!
LIFESTYLE
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with AWOLNATION

As AWOLNATION prepares to drop a brand new offering full of reimagined cover songs, frontman Aaron Bruno will be joining us for a special Audacy Check In on the first single’s release day, January 21!
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Divided Heaven: “Creep”

Pennsylvania based singer songwriter Divided Heaven released a new single from his upcoming album. This track is called "Creep" and it features Guise and was produced by Frank Turner. The record is called Oblivion and will be out on February 4th, 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. See below to check out the track.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy