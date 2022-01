ST. GEORGE — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a bull elk was recently shot and left to waste in Kane County. According to a press release issued Tuesday, DWR officers received a report of an individual shooting at a group of elk on Dec. 12 near County Road 3035 on the Glendale Bench, east of Glendale, Kane County. A witness saw two individuals in a black truck stopped on the road. One of the individuals got out of the truck and shot toward a group of bull elk.

