Dominion Energy linemen prep for upcoming winter storm

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — It’s not your everyday winter prep, but cleaning out your chimney is an important step, especially before a winter storm blows through. “As the colder weather hits, you’re going to want to use your fireplace a lot more. With that cold front coming in, it’s going to be a lot of heavy, cold air that’s going to push down,” chimney sweep Chad Carroll said. “When you have a clean chimney, all your air and all your smoke is going to go out of the chimney, where if it’s dirty or it hasn’t been cleaned in a while, that cold air is going to push the smoke into your home.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO