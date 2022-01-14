Kings' Damian Jones: Clears protocols, out Friday

Jones (COVID-19 protocols) netted two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Kings' 118-112 loss to the Rockets. The Kings welcomed both Jones and Richaun Holmes back from the health and safety protocols Sunday, with the latter getting the starting nod at center. The two were part of a three-way timeshare at center that also included Alex Len, though the bulk of the minutes should go to Holmes once he eventually ramps up following his two-plus-week absence. Jones enjoyed a brief run as the Kings' starting center while Holmes was out to begin January, but Jones won't have much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues now that the Sacramento is at full strength at the position.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO