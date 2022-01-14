ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

An interracial couple was pressured to break up. Four decades later, they've rekindled their romance

By Steve Hartman
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of her adult life, 68-year-old Jeanne Gustavson has suffered from chronic regret for breaking up with her college sweetheart. "I can't turn back the clock. I wish I could," Gustavson told CBS News. "I would have married him." Gustavson met her college sweetheart, Steve Watts, in German...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 384

Constance Mack
4d ago

ALL those years lost, because of someone's prejudices!! ALWAYS, follow your HEART and not OTHER people's opinions!!! Hope they have a few years of TRUE HAPPINESS!!! 🤗🥰❤

Reply(18)
179
Trina Hawkins
4d ago

Love is Love,you can't Stop or Change how you feel because of other people!!! It's Sad that it took so long for them to find each other, maybe now they can Enjoy the rest of their lives together !! Love is Love is Love!!🥰💕💕😇❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏💖💖😃💐

Reply(4)
84
Emanuel Johnbaptiste
4d ago

People don't understand Tru love is from heaven and no man or woman can keep love away for life. please let people live their life you are messing with natural life process.

Reply(1)
56
 

