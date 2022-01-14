ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can buy Adele’s Harris Reed X Missoma earrings right now – but you’ll need to be fast

By Harriet Flook
 6 days ago
ADELE has been spotted in Harris Reed X Missoma earrings and you can get your hands on them.

Priced under £150, it's available to shop no w and is perfect if you're looking for something a little different.

Get your hands on Adele's earrings Credit: MISSOMA/INSTAGRAM

Adele has just dropped her video to 'Oh My God', the latest release of her iconic 30 album.

  • Harris Reed Serpent Ear Cuff, £149, Missoma - buy here

And whilst we can only dream about snapping up Adele's designer garms seen in the video, there is one item you can own.

Adele has donned one of our favourite jewllery brands, Missoma.

She's wearing the Harris Reed Serpent Ear Cuff, part of their exclusive Harris Reed X Missoma collection.

Priced at £149, it's available to buy now from missoma.com.

However you'll need to be fast as we're expecting it to sell out fast.

Missoma posted about the superstar wearing their piece on Instagram saying "We're still not over this, @adele in our iconic #HarrisReedxMissoma collection. Scroll to see some of the pieces she's wearing."

The full Harris Reed X Missoma collection is available to shop here; and is described as "bringing the opulence and glamour of gender-fluid fashion designer Harris".

It's still on sale Credit: Missoma

The collection is full of gorgeous gold plated pieces, with pearl and black onyx highlights, and interesting, distinctive designs that are sure to lift any outfit.

No wonder Adele's a fan.

You can buy Harris Reed X Missoma Serpent Ear Cuff for £149 here.

From virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting & lash botox – the A-Z of beauty trends you need to know about for 2022.

CeraVe launches Micellar Cleansing Water as latest addition to best-selling budget beauty brand.

Benefit reveals new POREfessional Lite Primer for an ultra-light, blurred look.

FASHION Magazine |

You Can Buy Adele’s Shoes from the “Oh My God” Music Video

Because who doesn’t need a pair of polka dot sling-backs in their life?. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to walk a day in Adele’s shoes, now you can try it for yourself, thanks to footwear designer Bella Belle. Adele can be seen sporting the...
Person
Adele
PopSugar

Zara Makes the Jeans You'll Actually Be Excited to Put On Right Now

At the beginning of the pandemic, I was determined not to abandon my denim, and two years later, I've kept that promise. I'm currently writing this in a new pair of jeans I couldn't wait to wear, and I love the way denim makes me feel pulled together, yet casual and cool. We found proof that denim can be comfortable, and one of our favorite denim brands is Zara. Plus, not only are the styles on trend and super wearable, they're affordable too.
seattlerefined.com

You can buy Adele's 'Easy On Me' mansion for $4.3 million

So, is this local? No. Is this Adele? YES. Hello, it's us. If you're in the market for a Canadian vineyard with celebrity ties, you really clicked on the right article. The gorgeous estate that serves as the backdrop for Adele's "Easy on Me" video is available for $4.37 million U.S. dollars. Why did we say U.S. dollars? Come to find out, the moody music video was shot near Montréal, Quebec.
inputmag.com

These are the hottest Crocs collabs you can buy right now

Here are some of the best Crocs collabs, packed neatly by average sale price, to add to your rotation. It’d be a crime and disservice not to include these first on the list. Not only did all three pairs break the mold of traditional Crocs, they also broke the ceiling on how much one should pay for a nonluxury house shoe made of foam. It’s not a sneaker, but it was arguably the best drop of 2021.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Messika: ‘The Jewelry Has Always Reminded Me of Paris’

Kendall Jenner is taking on jewelry! The 26-year-old model has been tapped as the new face of Messika — and the campaign has Us doing a double take. To showcase the jewelry house’s latest collection, which is complete with elegant diamond necklaces, stunning rings and chic bangles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum proved that sparkle is the ultimate way to up the ante on swimwear. From latex bikinis paired with chokers and earrings to wetsuits accessorized with statement-making pendants, Jenner made a case for bringing bling along for a beach day.
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 3, Rock Matching Chanel Ear Muffs While Posing On A Maybach — Photos

Hot wheels! The rapper and her darling daughter looked so chic showing off their designer duds and fancy car. Time for a drive? Cardi B, 29, was ultra-stylish as she and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, bundled up for a photo shoot in front of mom’s shiny, black Maybach on Dec. 3. Proving they were the fancy type, the duo donned matching $1200 Chanel ear muffs as they posed on the roof of the rapper’s VIP vehicle.
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
