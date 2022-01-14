ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Our 100% Binge Watch Recommendation For This Cold Weekend

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast August, we got a look at the first trailer for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” At the time, we blogged out a recommendation to you. It looked like it could be really binge-worthy...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rottentomatoes.com

12 TV Shows You Should Binge Watch This January

Just a few days in, and we’re already spoiled with TV riches in 2022. With final outings from series like This Is Us, Search Party, and After Life, returning freshman series favorites like Euphoria and Resident Alien, and more of what we know and love from long-runners like Black-ish and Billions, January has plenty for us to be bingeing and catching up on. Happy watching!
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

Existential Binge-Watching: ‘Euphoria’ is back and more brutal than ever

As insane as it is to believe, it’s been nearly two and a half years since Euphoria first hit screens back in June of 2019. Thanks to a certain global pandemic bringing the entire world and entertainment industry to a halt, fans were left with only a couple of special episodes to tide them over until the next full season. And while those specials were stunningly well done in their own right, the season two premiere of Euphoria was a very welcome sight after such a long hiatus.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Fringe: Best Episode Watch Order for Beginners and Binge-Watching Guide

Is Fringe a show you’d really like to watch but you just don’t have time to wade through years of it all at once? Do the fans all tell you “season one is a bit iffy but stick with it, it gets great,” leaving you with absolutely zero desire ever to watch the boring/silly/just plain weird season one? Then this binge-watching guide is for you.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

16 Shows Like ‘Dexter’ to Watch After You Binge the Revival

It’s official: Dexter is back. In case you haven’t heard, Showtime released Dexter: New Blood, a limited-series revival starring Michael C. Hall as the calculating serial killer, Dexter Morgan. And while the show features plenty of new faces, from Julia Jones to Johnny Sequoyah, fans got to see the skilled analyst return to his old habits—even as he tried to turn over a new leaf.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Is Second-Most Streamed Series in Showtime’s History

Showtime’s audience has had enough of froufrou escapism: Now it’s teen cannibals, serial killers and loads of way-too-realistic blood captivating viewers. According to the paycabler, “Yellowjackets” — the buzzy drama with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of fan theories — finished its first season this past Sunday as the second most-streamed series in Showtime’s history, behind the recently aired “Dexter: New Blood.” The shocking and ominous “Yellowjackets” finale sent over a million shivers down watchers’ spines, amassing around 1.3 million viewers across platforms on Sunday alone, more than doubling its audience from the season premiere. Moreover, the series...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Binge Watch#Showtime#Dvr
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Luke Bryan On Vocal Rest, Wife Plans On ‘Talking Nonstop’

Luke Bryan has been put on vocal rest by his wife Caroline because, as he shared on his Instagram, he lost his voice during Sunday’s Georgia Bulldogs game where his team won the National College Football Championship. Caroline shared a photo on her Instagram of her with blue tape...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy