Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Winter sports enthusiasts and snowplow companies rejoice, a big ol' storm is heading our way. According to forecasters, after this short reprieve from bitterly cold temperatures, New England will be hit with another wave of cold weather this weekend. But don't worry, that's not the good news. The good news is that that cold front will give way to a storm that looks to blanket much of the east coast in heavy snowfall.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO