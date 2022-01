WXXV-TV FOX 25/NBC 25, Gulfport/Biloxi on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast with 26 miles of white sand beaches is looking to fill a full-time News Reporter position. You will shoot, write, edit and do live shots. You will also have the opportunity to Anchor. WXXV has state of the art equipment and launched a new set in March of this year.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO