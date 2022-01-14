ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19,...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico president returns after 2nd COVID-19 infection

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his morning news conference Monday following a week of isolation for his second coronavirus infection.The president used his relatively speedy recovery to remark on the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant, which has quickly become dominant in the region, though he had not said explicitly that was the variant he had. “It is demonstrable that this variant does not have the same seriousness as the earlier, the delta,” López Obrador said. “In symptoms and also in recuperation time.”López Obrador was infected the first time in January of last year. He does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexico president says he's beaten Covid for second time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, as he resumed his public activities. Mexico's 68-year-old president, who has rarely worn a face mask during the pandemic, overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico hits record in new COVID-19 cases, more than 30,000

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico hit a record in confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to official data, posting more than 30,000 additional infections as the highly contagious respiratory disease spread in the country. The health ministry tallied 30,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after registering more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Posts Record of More Than 11,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a record 11,181 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant. The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 91 deaths. Bulgaria's tally of infections...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Health Ministry
whtc.com

Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 438 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest figure since February, government data showed. The figures also showed there had been 94,432 further daily infections. That compares with 84,429 news cases and 85 deaths a day earlier. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads – chancellor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure,” Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. British ministers to decide on lifting England’s COVID curbs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns.
WORLD
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that an additional $5.2 billion is needed to continue to deliver COVID vaccines at scale, as more than 3 billion people in the world have yet to receive their first dose. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whtc.com

Spain’s COVID infection rate drops for second straight day

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s COVID-19 infection rate fell for the second day in a row on Wednesday after 11 weeks of surges to record highs, raising hope among health authorities that the frenetic spread of the Omicron variant may be slowing. The rate as measured over the preceding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Brazil reports record high of daily COVID cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Brazil reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country’s previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 338 new COVID-19 deaths. The South American country has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society.A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.Japan has so far resisted the use of lockdowns to fight the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Union Pacific encourages employees to work from home through January

(Reuters) – U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp said it was encouraging employees to work from home until Jan. 30, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus forces companies to rethink bringing employees back to office. “We are still encouraging employees to report their vaccination status and get...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

Algeria closes schools for ten days over Omicron -official

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria has decided to close its schools for ten days after it registered a rise in Omicron cases, an official statement said on Wednesday. Algeria encouraged citizens to get vaccinated to counter the pandemic. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Chris Reese)
WORLD
whtc.com

British ministers to decide on lifting England’s COVID curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns. The restrictions, known as “Plan B” measures,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Portugal to allow COVID-infected voters to leave home on election day

LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese voters with COVID-19 or those in isolation due to exposure to the rampant virus will be allowed to leave home to cast their ballots in a snap election on Jan. 30, the government said on Wednesday. The announcement came a day after Portugal, which has...
WORLD
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy