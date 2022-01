Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores last week and owner Steven Ross and General Manager Chris Grier both say it had nothing to do with his coaching abilities and everything to do with Flores’ surliness, communication skills, and the lack of his ability to get along. A few years ago, Flores begged his GM and ownership to draft Justin Herbert at quarterback and to upgrade the offensive line, instead, Grier got him Tua Tagovailoa and did nothing to fix the putrid offensive line. To tell you the truth, I think the wrong guy got dismissed and if I was Flores I think I would be a little surly too…

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO