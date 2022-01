The California National Guard will be deployed so more residents throughout the state can get tested for COVID-19. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced yesterday that 200 members will help with a staff backfill, boost capacity, and assist with walk-ins. Cal Guard members will be in some Los Angeles County testing sites, including Van Nuys, Pasadena, Paramount, and Sylmar. The office says the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, and makes up of at least 80-percent of COVID-19 cases in the state. More members of the National Guard will be deployed next week to help with the surge in testing.

