Lexington, VA

Virginia Flaggers protest in Lexington

By Bruce Young
WDBJ7.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual demonstration against Lexington’s flag display policy went on as usual today. Followers...

www.wdbj7.com

Patriotic American
4d ago

in my opinion fly whatever flag you want to it honestly doesn't bother me at all until someone complains about my American flag to each their own

lib nosnh
4d ago

I was born & raised in Va. The confederate flag & the Southern general statures belong in the museums & cemeteries where history lies. Not in our hearts & souls now.

Luv&Peace,Not hate
4d ago

Fly it proud,everyone is entitled to feel proud of their heritage except white Americans.

