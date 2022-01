Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're trying to eat less meat in 2022, you might be eyeing the plant-based nuggets in the supermarket freezers. But as soon as you go to grab a bag, you'll find that there are almost too many options to choose from. So, which meatless nugget tastes the most like the real thing? I taste-tested the six most popular brands to find out.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO