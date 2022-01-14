Joe Rogan a 'menace to public health,' say 270 doctors and experts

Joe Rogan has once again made the headlines of controversy as his podcast that featured USA’s physician Dr. Robert Malone was removed from YouTube. The commentator has been around the world of podcasts since the beginning and is popular for bringing on guests that are allowed to speak their minds and share their views. Amidst all the debates surrounding vaccines in the pandemic, Joe has been at the forefront to voice out against mandate vaccines. In a recent episode of JRE, he featured a physician, Dr. Robert Malone who has previously been part of several controversies related to COVID-19.

