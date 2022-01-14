ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Shows Like ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

By Fletcher Peters
 5 days ago
Unfortunately, the first season of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit new crime series Mayor of Kingstown has come to an end. Luckily, the drama was probably buzzy enough to warrant a second season — if we’re lucky! The show hasn’t been renewed quite yet, but stay tuned. We’re likely to hear back soon. In the meantime, we have a few recommendations of shows just like the Paramount+ series to watch.

In more sad news, the Jeremy Renner App has also been retired, so you can’t flip through J.Ren pics while you wait for a possible sophomore season. The actor did, however, star in another new splashy series in the recent months, Hawkeye, so if you’re in the mood for more of him, you know where to head. Or maybe tap into the Bourne series. Whatever floats your boat! Mayor of Kingstown fans, there’s plenty of similar content we know you’ll love.

From sprawling Sheridan sagas to crime thrillers with the same themes, here are seven shows just like Mayor of Kingstown to keep you occupied while you wait for Season 2.

'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone should be the first item on your “To Watch” list if you haven’t seen it yet. The gritty crime of Mayor of Kingstown is dialed up to a 10 in Taylor Sheridan’s first big Paramount Network hit. The series follows Kevin Costner in a western epic about the Dutton family’s Yellowstone Ranch, which is constantly threatened by corrupt politicians, oil drillers, and their own inner-workings. Just nominated for its first SAG Award, Yellowstone is a must watch.

'1883'

…And after you watch Yellowstone, be sure to check out Sheridan’s new prequel series, 1883. The saga tracks the Dutton family as they settle on the Yellowstone ranch, watching their journey across America in, well, you guessed it: 1883. Starring big names like Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and more, the new splashy hit will surely keep you entertained. It’s still airing new episodes weekly on Paramount+.

'Hawkeye'

Hawkeye might not seem all that similar to Mayor of Kingstown, but if you’re on the hunt for more 2021 Jeremy Renner-led hits, look no further than the recent Marvel series. Renner stars as the titular arrow-loaded superhero, with big-hitters like Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh at his side. Taking place in Christmas, the MCU delight is still filled with crime and dark undertones in New York City.

'The Stand'

Another Paramount+ original, The Stand is the perfect follow-up series to Mayor of Kingstown. The recent series stars Alexander Skarsgård, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater in a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy. Based on Stephen King’s original novel, The Stand is a true look into good versus evil as they determine the fate of mankind.

'Station Eleven'

Similar to The Stand, HBO Max’s new apocalyptic series Station Eleven has the same level of thrills as Mayor of Kingstown. Revolving in a handful of different timelines, the series follows a group of Chicagoans as they deal with the end of the world as they know it. A new plague has fallen upon the world, and the only folks who have survived band together to form a group of traveling performers.

'Dopesick'

Just as Mayor of Kingstown grapples with the issues brought on by incarceration in the country, Dopesick attempts to unpack the current opioids crisis. Michael Keaton stars in the series, which takes place in the epicentre of America’s opioid crisis. From Pharma’s biggest boardrooms to a distressed Virginia mining town, Dopesick unpacks some of the nation’s biggest issues in real time.

'Mare of Easttown'

Not to be confused with Mayor of Kingstown — the two shows have awfully similar titles, right? — Mare of Easttown follows small town detective Mare (Kate Winslet) as she attempts to solve a brutal murder. On top of that, she’s also got to pick up the pieces of her own life as it starts to unravel. Winslet has secured a number of honors for her performance in the limited series, which has already shown the potential for a Season 2.

