BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An “Add the Words” bill was introduced in the Idaho Legislature today, but it was a personal bill, and in the Idaho House, those typically don’t advance. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, sponsored the bill along with 16 co-sponsors in the House and Senate; it would add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act to make discrimination based on those factors illegal. Currently, there’s no law against such discrimination in Idaho other than local ordinances in an array of jurisdictions, including a dozen cities and Ada County.

