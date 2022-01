Russell Westbrook set the tone for the Lakers on Monday night in how they wanted to attack Rudy Gobert. And he did it quite loudly. One of Westbrook’s best plays of the season — and best dunks of his career — meant many things to the struggling Lakers. In a macro sense, it was a statement that this team, on the heels of a humiliating loss to the Nuggets, were not going to lay down and quit on the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO