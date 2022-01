SAN FRANCISCO (January 19, 2022) – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net earnings per diluted share was $1.67 for the quarter and $3.94 for the year compared with $0.38 and $2.01 for the same periods in 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.12 for the quarter and $4.15 for the year compared with $0.95 and $3.80 for the same periods in 2020. Core FFO for full-year 2021 and 2020 included net promote income per diluted share of $0.06 and $0.22, respectively.

